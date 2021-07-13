CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) versus XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Critical Survey

CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) and XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CVS Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for CVS Group and XpresSpa Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVS Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 XpresSpa Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

XpresSpa Group has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 146.48%. Given XpresSpa Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XpresSpa Group is more favorable than CVS Group.

Profitability

This table compares CVS Group and XpresSpa Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVS Group N/A N/A N/A XpresSpa Group -881.66% -50.08% -36.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CVS Group and XpresSpa Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A XpresSpa Group $8.39 million 17.82 -$90.49 million ($2.05) -0.69

CVS Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XpresSpa Group.

Summary

XpresSpa Group beats CVS Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners. In addition, it operates Animed Direct, an online pharmacy and retail business that sells prescription and non-prescription medicines, premium pet foods, and other animal-related products; and an online dispensary. Further, the company provides burial grounds; and veterinary instrumentation supply and referral services. It owns 480 veterinary practices, 3 laboratories, 7 crematoria, and 1 online pharmacy. CVS Group plc was founded in 1999 and is based in Diss, the United Kingdom.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc., through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc., operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand. As of March 31, 2021, it provided its services through 45 locations in 23 airports worldwide; and wellness centers in 5 domestic airport locations. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.