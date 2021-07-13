CyberFi Token (CFi) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $115,420.00

CyberFi Token (CURRENCY:CFi) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. CyberFi Token has a total market cap of $9.23 million and $115,420.00 worth of CyberFi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CyberFi Token has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. One CyberFi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.50 or 0.00016951 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00051689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.94 or 0.00844307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005382 BTC.

CyberFi Token Profile

CyberFi Token is a coin. CyberFi Token’s total supply is 2,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,678,302 coins. CyberFi Token’s official website is cyberfi.tech . CyberFi Token’s official Twitter account is @cofound_it

According to CryptoCompare, “Cofound.it is a decentralized platform that connects startups, experts and investors worldwide. The platform seeks to be a hub where projects can be easily kickstarted and the best projects are selected, helped with expert coaches, given promotional funds and showcased to the investor community. The CFI token powers the interactions on the platform. “

