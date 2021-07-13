Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLXPF. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Cybin in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

OTCMKTS:CLXPF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,693. The company has a market cap of $427.43 million and a P/E ratio of -12.00. Cybin has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.76.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

