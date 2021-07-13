Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Cybin in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Cybin in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Cybin in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of CLXPF opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.43 million and a P/E ratio of -12.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76. Cybin has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.89.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

