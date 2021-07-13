Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CYCN) Director Terrance Mcguire Buys 96,153 Shares of Stock

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CYCN) Director Terrance Mcguire acquired 96,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $299,997.36.
Shares of CYCN stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.84. 360,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,769. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96.
Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile
Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.