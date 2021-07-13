DA Davidson Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sterling Construction in a research report issued on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Construction’s FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Sterling Construction stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99. Sterling Construction has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $641.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

