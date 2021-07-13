Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €103.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €92.14 ($108.40).

DAI opened at €73.26 ($86.19) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. Daimler has a 12-month low of €35.32 ($41.55) and a 12-month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €76.17. The stock has a market cap of $78.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

