Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Increased by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.71. The company has a market cap of $198.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $181.18 and a one year high of $280.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.60.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.