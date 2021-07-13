Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $310.00 at Barclays

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $300.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.60.
DHR opened at $278.01 on Tuesday. Danaher has a 12-month low of $181.18 and a 12-month high of $280.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.71. The company has a market cap of $198.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69.
In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.