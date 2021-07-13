Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $310.00 at Barclays

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $300.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.60.

DHR opened at $278.01 on Tuesday. Danaher has a 12-month low of $181.18 and a 12-month high of $280.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.71. The company has a market cap of $198.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

