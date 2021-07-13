Danny L. Dearen Sells 50,000 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NYSE:AXNX) Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NYSE:AXNX) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $2,742,500.00.

Shares of AXNX stock traded up $1.72 on Monday, hitting $64.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,632. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19.

Get Axonics alerts:

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.