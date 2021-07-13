DAOstack (GEN) Price Reaches $0.0804

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $382,703.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0804 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,250.71 or 1.00048924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00040470 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007328 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00056960 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000922 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

