Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,389,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 152,532 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $340,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $1,016,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 91,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI stock opened at $149.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.02 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $785,009.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,013.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,885 shares of company stock worth $11,517,334. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.