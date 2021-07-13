Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DARE. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DARE opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.83. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 549.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 126,560 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 164,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Daré Bioscience by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 48,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daré Bioscience (DARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.