Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits Sells 12,000 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,260,600.00.

Laszlo Kopits also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, Laszlo Kopits sold 8,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $935,000.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Laszlo Kopits sold 4,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

Datadog stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.99. The stock had a trading volume of 67,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,045. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $119.43.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.