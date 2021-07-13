David D. Clark Sells 19,039 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SNCR) CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $58,449.73.

SNCR opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $6.59.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

