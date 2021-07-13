Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given a $13.30 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $13.30 price target on Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davide Campari-Milano presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of DVDCF opened at $13.30 on Monday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

