DEAPcoin (DEP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.69 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $26.69 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00052987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.09 or 0.00877867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005412 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEP is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,182,510,235 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

