Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €154.65 ($181.94).

ETR:DHER traded up €3.55 ($4.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €122.70 ($144.35). The stock had a trading volume of 329,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €111.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion and a PE ratio of -17.52.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

