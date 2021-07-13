Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg Sells 30,000 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total value of $3,050,400.00.
Shares of DELL traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.13. 2,053,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,167. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.87. The company has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.08 and a 12 month high of $104.62.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
