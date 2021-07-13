Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg Sells 30,000 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total value of $3,050,400.00.

Shares of DELL traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.13. 2,053,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,167. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.87. The company has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.08 and a 12 month high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

