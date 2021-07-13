Delphy Trading 46.6% Higher This Week (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 13th. Over the last week, Delphy has traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a market cap of $442,493.82 and $29,566.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00051497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00016095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.56 or 0.00828639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

