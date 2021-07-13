Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Deluxe by 3.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Deluxe by 28.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Deluxe by 9.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Deluxe by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Deluxe by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DLX opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.30 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 5.34%. Deluxe’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

