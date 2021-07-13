Derby & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Derby & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Derby & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,939,000 after buying an additional 133,862 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,688,000 after buying an additional 34,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,484,000 after buying an additional 150,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,265,000 after buying an additional 352,355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.73. 7,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,654. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.03.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

