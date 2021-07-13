DermTech, Inc. (NYSE:DMTK) Director Enrico Picozza Sells 255,862 Shares

DermTech, Inc. (NYSE:DMTK) Director Enrico Picozza sold 255,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $9,262,204.40.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Enrico Picozza sold 20,297 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $813,503.76.

DMTK stock opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. DermTech, Inc. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $84.49.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

