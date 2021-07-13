Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) a $31.05 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.05 price objective on Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Brunello Cucinelli from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

BCUCY stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $32.74.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

