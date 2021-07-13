Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) a $8.56 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.56 target price on Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Voestalpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voestalpine has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.16.
VLPNY stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61. Voestalpine has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.40.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.
Voestalpine Company Profile
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
