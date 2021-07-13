Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) a $8.56 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.56 target price on Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Voestalpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voestalpine has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.16.

VLPNY stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61. Voestalpine has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.40.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

