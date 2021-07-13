Dev Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $158,814.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $158,814.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.03 or 0.00009233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008349 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.27 or 0.00293712 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

