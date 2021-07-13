DF Dent & Co. Inc. Increases Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,270 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of EVO Payments worth $14,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVOP. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EVO Payments by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in EVO Payments by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVOP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ EVOP traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $29.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,938. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -183.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.62. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $726,809.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,735.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,467 shares of company stock worth $2,494,897. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

