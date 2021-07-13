DF Dent & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $11,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in Exponent by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 20,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 2.2% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPO traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,086. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 0.31. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.65.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.81 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.