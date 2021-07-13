Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:DRNA) Insider Robert D. Ciappenelli Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:DRNA) insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $37.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,659. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $39.67.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

