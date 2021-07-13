DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Up 6.6%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s stock price shot up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 11.90 and last traded at 11.90. 525,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 105,804,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at 11.16.

About DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

