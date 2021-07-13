DigitalBits Price Reaches $0.0573 on Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 113.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $44.34 million and $1.92 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0573 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.26 or 0.00378644 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003113 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00012675 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.97 or 0.01617110 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,316,018 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

