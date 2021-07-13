Digitex Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Digitex coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digitex has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00051497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00016095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.56 or 0.00828639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

