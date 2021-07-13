DigixDAO (DGD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $55,910.00

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $32.68 million and approximately $55,910.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $379.09 or 0.01167300 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00090481 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00052987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.09 or 0.00877867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 86,213 coins. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

