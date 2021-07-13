Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 988,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,311 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $84,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth about $213,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PATK opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $98.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $955,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 326,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,710,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $3,470,763. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

PATK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

