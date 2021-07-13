Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,153,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,953 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $87,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 536,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,747,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 29,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,314,235.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $4,049,926.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,503,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 306,054 shares of company stock worth $14,282,661. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

