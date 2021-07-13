Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $84.34 Million Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 690,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.47% of Visteon worth $84,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Visteon by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Visteon by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

Get Visteon alerts:

NASDAQ:VC opened at $116.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -556.24 and a beta of 2.02. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.22 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.82.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.