Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $88.50 Million Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,391,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,211 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.71% of Casella Waste Systems worth $88,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWST. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 233,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

