Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $85,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RNR. lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

NYSE RNR opened at $150.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $142.61 and a twelve month high of $191.24.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

