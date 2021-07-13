Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 489,452 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 35.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 900,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 489,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $82,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Trex by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Insiders have sold 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TREX stock opened at $102.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.52 and a beta of 1.48. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $111.04.
Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Trex Company Profile
Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.
