Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 489,452 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 35.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 900,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 489,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $82,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Trex by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Insiders have sold 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $102.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.52 and a beta of 1.48. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

