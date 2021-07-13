Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 52,831 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,980,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 52,831 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.15% of Methode Electronics worth $83,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Methode Electronics news, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares in the company, valued at $384,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,920 shares in the company, valued at $21,151,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $751,460 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.13%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

