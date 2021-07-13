Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 63,247 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,385,364 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 63,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $83,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sunrun by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Sunrun by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sunrun by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $597,911.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,022,764.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $428,621.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,343.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,488 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

