Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,954 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.31% of LGI Homes worth $86,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LGIH. JMP Securities upped their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.67.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $163.77 on Tuesday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $95.54 and a one year high of $188.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.73.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

