Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, LiveTradingNews reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DFS. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.39.

NYSE:DFS opened at $126.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $46.82 and a 52 week high of $127.36.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

