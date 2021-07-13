Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Upgraded to “Buy” by

upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $150.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $101.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.39.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $126.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.70. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $46.82 and a 1 year high of $127.36.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 62.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 577,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,824,000 after purchasing an additional 58,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.