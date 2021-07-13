Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

TSE DIV opened at C$2.82 on Tuesday. Diversified Royalty has a one year low of C$1.66 and a one year high of C$2.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$342.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$7.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIV shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

