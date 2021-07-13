DMScript (DMST) Price Tops $0.0270 on Exchanges

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. DMScript has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $196,853.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DMScript has traded 37% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00044089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00112019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00159397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,790.59 or 0.99923970 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.12 or 0.00960275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002829 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

