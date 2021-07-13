Doctors Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.94 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $165.13 million and $4.94 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00058103 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000732 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000087 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.