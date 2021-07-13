DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $330.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. DocuSign traded as high as $298.43 and last traded at $294.49, with a volume of 19174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $288.02.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Finally, increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,835 shares of company stock worth $17,154,896 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arthedge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at $10,264,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in DocuSign by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in DocuSign by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in DocuSign by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of -266.76, a P/E/G ratio of 102.88 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

