Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) EVP Carman R. Wenkoff Sells 9,900 Shares

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $2,049,894.00.

DG traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.13. The company had a trading volume of 40,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,478. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.61. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

