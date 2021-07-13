Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $1,029,084,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after acquiring an additional 914,802 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $142,597,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 421.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,538,000 after acquiring an additional 636,384 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $2,049,894.00. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

Shares of DG opened at $219.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.61.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

